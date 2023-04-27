Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .158 with three walks.
- In three of seven games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Peraza has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
