After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .216.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
