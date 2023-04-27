After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .216.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

