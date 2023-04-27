Thursday's game features the Texas Rangers (14-10) and the New York Yankees (14-11) facing off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on April 27.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (4-0, .79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won three of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with 108 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule