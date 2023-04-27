On Thursday, April 27 at 8:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (14-11) visit the Texas Rangers (14-10) at Globe Life Field. Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees, while Andrew Heaney will take the hill for the Rangers.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+125) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

