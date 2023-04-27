You can see player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and other players on the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

Gerrit Cole (4-0) will take the mound for the Yankees, his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in five starts this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 32-year-old's .79 ERA ranks third, .794 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 28th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 5 6.1 3 1 1 8 3 vs. Giants Mar. 30 6.0 3 0 0 11 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 17 walks and nine RBI (21 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .266/.392/.443 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBI (24 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .267/.364/.522 slash line so far this season.

Judge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 26 3-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Twins Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .278/.355/.474 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 24 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .264/.314/.538 on the season.

Garcia brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 5-for-5 5 3 8 16 0

