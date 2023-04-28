Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.505) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.
  • Rizzo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (20.0%).
  • In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rizzo has had an RBI in nine games this year (36.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%).
  • In 36.0% of his games this year (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will send deGrom (2-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
