DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .278 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 45th in slugging.
- In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- deGrom (2-0) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.04 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5).
