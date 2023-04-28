On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .278 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 45th in slugging.

In 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings