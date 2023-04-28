Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .326 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (16.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.0% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0%.

In 11 of 25 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings