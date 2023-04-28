The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (31.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings