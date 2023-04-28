Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (14-11) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (15-11) at Globe Life Field on Friday, April 28, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +180. The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (2-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rangers have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have been posted as the underdog four times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.