The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .253 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 69th in slugging.
  • In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
