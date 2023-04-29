On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Trevino has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

