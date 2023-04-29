On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
  • Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.
