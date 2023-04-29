On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .213 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
