Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willie Calhoun (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .235 with a double and two walks.
- In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), Calhoun has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
