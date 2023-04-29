Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (15-11) squaring off against the New York Yankees (15-12) at 7:05 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) versus the Yankees and Jhony Brito (2-2).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (114 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule