After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks has four walks while batting .125.

In four of 16 games this year, Hicks has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hicks has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings