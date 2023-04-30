The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .174.

In eight of 20 games this season, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.

In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings