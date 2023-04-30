Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs Game 7 on April 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors matchup at Golden 1 Center on Sunday (starting at 3:30 PM ET).
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (-105)
|12.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-143)
|0.5 (+180)
- The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- Sabonis has collected 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (12.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 7.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+105)
|7.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+100)
- De'Aaron Fox's 25.0-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Sunday's prop total.
- He pulls down 4.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Fox's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 1.4 lower than Sunday's over/under.
- He 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
Harrison Barnes Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (-118)
|3.5 (-143)
|0.5 (-238)
|1.5 (+160)
- The 11.5-point over/under for Harrison Barnes on Sunday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average.
- Barnes averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).
- Barnes averages 1.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Barnes' 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|32.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-139)
|5.5 (-139)
|4.5 (-161)
- The 29.4 points Curry scores per game are 3.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- Curry averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).
- Curry averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Curry has hit 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+115)
|3.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (14.5).
- Poole has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (2.5).
- Poole has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than Sunday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Poole has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
