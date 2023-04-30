The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .184 with two home runs and a walk.
  • In seven of 11 games this year, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Perez (3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
