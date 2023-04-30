Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .160 with a double and three walks.
- In four of nine games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks 19th, 1.446 WHIP ranks 64th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.