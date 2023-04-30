The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .160 with a double and three walks.

In four of nine games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings