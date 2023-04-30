On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .207 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers will send Perez (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8).
