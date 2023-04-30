The New York Yankees (15-13) will rely on Gleyber Torres when they visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (16-11) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, April 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-1, 3.49 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (3-1, 2.60 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rangers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +300 - 2nd

