Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others are available in the New York Yankees-Texas Rangers matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday, starting at 2:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Nestor Cortes Jr. Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cortes Stats

The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cortes has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cortes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 25 5.0 5 4 3 6 1 vs. Angels Apr. 20 6.0 4 3 3 7 2 vs. Twins Apr. 14 7.0 5 2 2 7 0 at Orioles Apr. 9 5.1 4 2 2 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 3 5.0 7 1 1 3 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.361/.433 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .278/.352/.472 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .255/.307/.500 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

