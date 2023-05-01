Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .245.

In 60.7% of his 28 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in six games this season (21.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In 12 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

