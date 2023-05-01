On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .200 with three walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in nine games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
