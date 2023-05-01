On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .200 with three walks.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in nine games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his 21 games this year.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings