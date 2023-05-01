The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (29.4%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings