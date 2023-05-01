Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .237 with a double and two walks.

This year, Calhoun has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.

Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings