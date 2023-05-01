Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .237 with a double and two walks.
- This year, Calhoun has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
