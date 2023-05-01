Yankees vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankeesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have put together a 15-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.2% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, New York has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-18-1 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|6-7
|10-4
|5-10
|12-10
|3-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.