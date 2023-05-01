Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will try to take down Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams meet on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB action with 34 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

New York ranks 22nd in baseball with a .378 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

New York has the No. 23 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (116 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

New York's 3.78 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.180).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.

German has one quality start under his belt this year.

German will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Twins W 12-6 Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Josh Fleming

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.