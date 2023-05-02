The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Torres has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year (20.7%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Bibee (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
