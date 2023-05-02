Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Harrison Bader plays for the first time this season when the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader reached base via a hit in 60 of 95 games last season (63.2%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (19 of them).
- He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 95 opportunities, 10.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Bader drove in a run in 26.3% of his games last year (25 of 95), with two or more RBIs in nine of those games (9.5%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 35 of 95 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
