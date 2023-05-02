After hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .242.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings