Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 206.5 points 71 times.
- New York's contests this year have an average point total of 229.1, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won nine of its 12 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 63 games this season that finished with a combined score over 206.5 points.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have hit the over three times.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).
- The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- New York has a 33-21 record against the spread and a 35-19 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their last 10 contests.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|5-7
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|3-3
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
