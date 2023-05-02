Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .188 with a double and three walks.
  • Peraza has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Peraza has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Bibee (1-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
