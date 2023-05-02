Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .188 with a double and three walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Peraza has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (1-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
