Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .188 with a double and three walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Peraza has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

