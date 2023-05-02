On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.129 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Yankee Stadium

Tanner Bibee

YES

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .193 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (15.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

