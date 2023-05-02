Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.129 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .193 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.