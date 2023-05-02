The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 227.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 60 of 82 games this season.

Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Golden State has won 24 of its 39 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Warriors have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that have gone over 227.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' contests this season is 233.8, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Golden State sports a better record against the spread (27-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-29-0).

The Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 29-11 ATS record and a 32-8 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 20-22 45-37 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

