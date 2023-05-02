Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .220 with a double and two walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
