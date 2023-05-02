Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (15-15) and Cleveland Guardians (14-15) going head-to-head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 2.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (5-0) for the Yankees and Tanner Bibee (1-0) for the Guardians.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.

This season New York has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 61.5% chance to win.

New York has scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

