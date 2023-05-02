Tanner Bibee will be starting for the Cleveland Guardians when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank 11th in baseball with 35 total home runs.

New York's .375 slugging percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Yankees' .225 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (118 total).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .297 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

New York's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.167).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.7 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Gerrit Cole JP Sears

