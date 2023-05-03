Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were beaten by the 76ers on Monday, 119-115. Tatum scored 39 in a losing effort, while James Harden paced the winning squad with 45 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 39 11 5 1 1 4 Jaylen Brown 23 6 4 1 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 20 3 3 0 0 2

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden 45 1 6 2 0 7 Tyrese Maxey 26 1 2 4 0 2 Tobias Harris 18 5 3 1 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in league) with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is delivering 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.

Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he contributes 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.

Tobias Harris gets the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with 2.7 triples per contest.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden PHI 15.9 3.4 6.1 1.0 0.3 2.8 Jayson Tatum BOS 22.3 7.4 4.1 0.5 0.8 2.5 Joel Embiid PHI 16.1 6.2 2.5 0.3 1.1 0.3 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.8 4.9 2.7 0.8 0.3 2.1 Derrick White BOS 14.0 3.5 3.7 0.6 0.9 1.9 Tobias Harris PHI 12.1 5.4 1.8 0.5 0.5 1.2

