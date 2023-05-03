On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
