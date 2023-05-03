On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Torres has driven home a run in six games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games.

He has scored in 13 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings