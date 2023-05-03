Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)
- Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Bader picked up a base hit in 60 out of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 of 95 games last year (26.3%), Bader drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games last year (35 of 95), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (10.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.229
|AVG
|.270
|.277
|OBP
|.310
|.340
|SLG
|.372
|11
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/7
|K/BB
|37/8
|6
|SB
|11
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|31 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|29 (63.0%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.3%)
|19 (38.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (34.8%)
|4 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (13.0%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (34.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd.
