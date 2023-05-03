Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Guardians Player Props
|Yankees vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Guardians
|Yankees vs Guardians Odds
|Yankees vs Guardians Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a base hit in nine of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in four of 22 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
- Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.