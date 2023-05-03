Jose Trevino -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .234.
  • In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Trevino has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.