On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .195 with two home runs and two walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings