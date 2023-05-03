On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .222.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
