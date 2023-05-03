Wednesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (16-15) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 3.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (2-1) versus the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt (0-3).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in six games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

New York has won all of its five games in which it was named as at least a +105 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 3.9 runs per game (122 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule