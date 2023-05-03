On Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit the New York Yankees (16-15) at Yankee Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Shane Bieber will get the call for the Guardians, while Clarke Schmidt will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Guardians are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+105). The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 9-8 (52.9%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in six games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -125 or longer five times, losing every contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-5.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+310) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.