Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .245/.350/.422 so far this year.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (31 total hits).

He has a slash line of .282/.370/.464 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (2-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.

He has five quality starts in six chances this season.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3 at Athletics Apr. 4 6.0 3 3 3 7 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 33 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .287/.396/.461 slash line on the season.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.369/.319 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

