Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Guardians on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .245/.350/.422 so far this year.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI (31 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .282/.370/.464 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Bieber Stats
- Shane Bieber (2-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in six chances this season.
- Bieber has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 22
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Athletics
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 33 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .287/.396/.461 slash line on the season.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .269/.369/.319 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
